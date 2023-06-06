The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .256 with three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.

In 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has hit a home run in 40.9% of his games in 2023, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had an RBI in 10 games this season (45.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (58.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings