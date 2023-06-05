Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .278 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.0% of them.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 of 50 games (46.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.7%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.70), 27th in WHIP (1.125), and 48th in K/9 (7.8).
