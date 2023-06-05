Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, June 5 at 9:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .271 with a double, seven home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (47.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (8.8%).
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (13 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (1-6) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
