The Detroit Tigers (26-31) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (4-4) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-5).

Tigers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (4-4, 4.70 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.28 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.28 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.28, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .312 against him.

Wentz does not have a quality start yet this season.

Wentz will try to secure his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will hand the ball to Nola (4-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.70, a 3.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

Nola has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 30-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.70), 27th in WHIP (1.125), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

