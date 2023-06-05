Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Phillies on June 5, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.
Tigers vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 49 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .234/.315/.368 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has collected 40 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.384/.424 on the year.
- McKinstry heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a triple.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Nola Stats
- Aaron Nola (4-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- The 30-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.70), 27th in WHIP (1.125), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 31
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|at Braves
|May. 25
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|7
|2
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 14
|7.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 17 walks and 34 RBI (73 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .316/.360/.498 so far this season.
- Castellanos hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .524 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|4-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|11
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has six doubles, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 33 RBI (36 total hits).
- He has a .172/.316/.416 slash line on the year.
- Schwarber enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|6
|8
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
