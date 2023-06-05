Nicholas Castellanos' Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) and Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (26-31) will match up in the series opener on Monday, June 5 at Citizens Bank Park. The matchup will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +195. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Tigers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (4-4, 4.70 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Tigers' matchup against the Phillies but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+195) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to beat the Phillies with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $29.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 17 out of the 34 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Phillies went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Nick Maton 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.