Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Suzuki has recorded a hit in 31 of 44 games this season (70.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this season (34.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.66, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
