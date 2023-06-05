Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 35 hits, batting .208 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 150th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Wisdom has had a hit in 24 of 50 games this year (48.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (22.0%), homering in 7.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
