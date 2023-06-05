Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 5 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .284.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Hoerner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 23 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.322
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.342
|.448
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|4
|6/3
|K/BB
|11/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (19.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
