Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Maton -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Maton has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (30.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (39.3%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (28.6%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Nola (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.70), 27th in WHIP (1.125), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
