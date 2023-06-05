Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Eric Haase (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .224 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (17.8%), with two or more RBI in three of them (6.7%).
- In 10 games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 61st, 1.125 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
