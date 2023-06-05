Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with at least two hits 17 times (29.8%).
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (31.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (1-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
