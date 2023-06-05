The San Diego Padres (27-32) square off against the Chicago Cubs (26-32) on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Blake Snell (1-6) for the Padres and Kyle Hendricks (0-1) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-6, 4.66 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

In two games this season, he has a 3.86 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .324 against him.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this outing.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (1-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.5 walks per nine across 11 games.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Snell has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Blake Snell vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .251 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.408) and 70 home runs.

The Cubs have gone 4-for-18 with a home run and two RBI in five innings this season against the left-hander.

