Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Padres on June 5, 2023
Nico Hoerner and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres meet at PETCO Park on Monday (beginning at 9:10 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.339/.393 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has put up 61 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .276/.370/.434 slash line on the season.
- Swanson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Snell Stats
- Blake Snell (1-6) will take the mound for the Padres, his 12th start of the season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Snell has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|6.0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|3
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 27 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .253/.420/.480 so far this year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
