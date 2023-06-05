Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Monday at PETCO Park against Blake Snell, who will start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 257 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Cubs rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.261 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks heads to the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hendricks has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres L 6-0 Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres W 7-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks -

