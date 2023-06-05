Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Phillies - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 24 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (6.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (22.2%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (37.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 61st, 1.125 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th.
