The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .279 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 31 of 49 games this year (63.3%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
24 GP 25
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.
