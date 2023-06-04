On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (hitting .118 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .256 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games.

He has scored in 11 games this season (22.9%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 26 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings