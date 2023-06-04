Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (hitting .118 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .256 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (22.9%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
