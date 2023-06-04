Zach McKinstry and Andrew Vaughn are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Kopech Stats

Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Kopech has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

Kopech Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels May. 29 4.1 5 4 4 10 2 at Guardians May. 24 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals May. 19 8.0 1 0 0 10 0 vs. Astros May. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Reds May. 7 6.0 8 4 4 2 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has put up 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He's slashing .257/.336/.440 on the season.

Vaughn will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .251/.306/.502 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.387/.429 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .234/.316/.356 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

