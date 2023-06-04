The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is hitting .133 with a home run and three walks.
  • Nevin has had a base hit in three of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Nevin has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.182 AVG .000
.308 OBP .143
.455 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
3/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Kopech (3-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.
