The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is hitting .133 with a home run and three walks.

Nevin has had a base hit in three of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this season.

Nevin has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .182 AVG .000 .308 OBP .143 .455 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 3/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

