Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on June 4 at 5:30 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is batting .247 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mancini has had an RBI in 10 games this year (21.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (27.7%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 12
.278 AVG .233
.350 OBP .277
.431 SLG .279
5 XBH 2
3 HR 0
10 RBI 6
20/7 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Weathers (1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
