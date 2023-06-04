Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on June 4 at 5:30 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .247 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has had an RBI in 10 games this year (21.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (27.7%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings