Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on June 4 at 5:30 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Padres.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .247 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had an RBI in 10 games this year (21.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (27.7%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (19.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers (1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
