The Chicago White Sox (25-35) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Detroit Tigers (26-30) on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (3-5) versus the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (3-4).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.96 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .249 batting average against him.

Boyd has one quality start under his belt this year.

Boyd is looking to secure his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

Kopech has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

