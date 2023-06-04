Player props are listed for Andrew Vaughn and Zach McKinstry, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has 39 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .279/.387/.429 on the season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 48 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .234/.316/.356 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Kopech Stats

Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kopech Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels May. 29 4.1 5 4 4 10 2 at Guardians May. 24 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals May. 19 8.0 1 0 0 10 0 vs. Astros May. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Reds May. 7 6.0 8 4 4 2 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).

He's slashed .257/.336/.440 on the year.

Vaughn hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .251/.306/.502 slash line so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

