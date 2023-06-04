Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Michael Kopech, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 46 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 205 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matthew Boyd (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Boyd has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Faedo Zac Gallen

