Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .234 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (27.6%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (34.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
