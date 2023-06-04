Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seby Zavala -- batting .136 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .153.
- This year, Zavala has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 29 games (37.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 29 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this year, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
