Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, June 4 at 5:30 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 34 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .207 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 46.9% of his games this year (23 of 49), with at least two hits nine times (18.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (26.5%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 22 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- The Padres are sending Weathers (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
