On Sunday, Nick Maton (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .159.
  • In 18 of 52 games this season (34.6%) Maton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.2% of his games this year, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 27
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (40.7%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
