On Sunday, Nick Maton (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .159.

In 18 of 52 games this season (34.6%) Maton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.2% of his games this year, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 27 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (40.7%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

