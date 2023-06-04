Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 54 hits, batting .251 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 97th in batting average, 132nd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|15 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
