The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)

  • Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Marisnick reached base via a hit in 13 of 27 games last season (48.1%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (five of them).
  • He hit a home run in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four of 27 games last year (14.8%), Marisnick drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 16
.115 AVG .294
.148 OBP .333
.154 SLG .510
1 XBH 7
0 HR 2
0 RBI 6
4/1 K/BB 20/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
11 GP 16
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Kopech (3-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
