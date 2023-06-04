Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 54 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (35 of 56), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (26.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Happ has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 16 games this year (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (23.1%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
