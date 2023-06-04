Dansby Swanson -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on June 4 at 5:30 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .433, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

In 60.7% of his games this season (34 of 56), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (10.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (22 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 26 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

