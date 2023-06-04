Cubs vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's contest between the San Diego Padres (27-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-32) at PETCO Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on June 4.
The probable starters are Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres and Marcus Stroman (5-4) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).
- The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won 12 of 28 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
|May 30
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
|May 31
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
|June 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|L 6-0
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Justin Steele vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
|June 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
