Sunday's contest between the San Diego Padres (27-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-32) at PETCO Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on June 4.

The probable starters are Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres and Marcus Stroman (5-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won 12 of 28 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.4 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule