After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Angels.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

  • Frazier is hitting .261 with a triple and four walks.
  • Frazier has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Frazier has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 5.96 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
