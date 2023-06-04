After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Angels.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier is hitting .261 with a triple and four walks.

Frazier has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Frazier has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings