Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 4
Bam Adebayo could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll dive into Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|20.4
|17.1
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.2
|9.4
|Assists
|3.5
|3.2
|3.9
|PRA
|31.5
|32.8
|30.4
|PR
|27.5
|29.6
|26.5
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.
- Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per contest.
- Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/1/2023
|40
|26
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|34
|19
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|12/30/2022
|30
|22
|7
|2
|0
|2
|4
