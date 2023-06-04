Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- hitting .088 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .178 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.