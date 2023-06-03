Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on June 3, 2023
Spencer Torkelson and Andrew Vaughn are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 2:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Cease Stats
- Dylan Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- In 12 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- The 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|6.1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Royals
|May. 8
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|6
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI (55 total hits).
- He's slashing .256/.336/.442 on the season.
- Vaughn will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has put up 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .256/.311/.512 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 13 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .239/.322/.363 so far this year.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI (38 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .279/.390/.419 so far this season.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
