On Saturday, Tucker Barnhart (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart has a double and eight walks while hitting .164.

Barnhart has gotten a hit in eight of 26 games this season (30.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.

Barnhart has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in one of 26 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .192 AVG .167 .222 OBP .273 .192 SLG .222 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 11/1 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 10 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings