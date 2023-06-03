Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game features the Chicago White Sox (24-35) and the Detroit Tigers (26-29) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 3.
The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (3-3) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Tigers have compiled a 2-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).
- The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (204 total, 3.7 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 30
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 31
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Cease
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Taijuan Walker
|June 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Reese Olson vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Ryne Nelson
