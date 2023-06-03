Saturday's game features the Chicago White Sox (24-35) and the Detroit Tigers (26-29) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 3.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (3-3) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers have compiled a 2-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (204 total, 3.7 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Tigers Schedule