Michael Lorenzen will be on the hill for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 46 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .353 this season.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 204 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.256 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lorenzen (2-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Faedo Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Michael Lorenzen Ryne Nelson

