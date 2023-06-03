Michael Lorenzen takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+140). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (42.6%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 10-13 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 55 chances this season.

The Tigers are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-16 9-17 17-12 21-21 5-8

