Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Seby Zavala (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .153 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- In 11 of 29 games this year (37.9%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this year, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (13.8%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
