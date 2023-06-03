After the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rory McIlroy is in seventh at -4.

Looking to wager on Rory McIlroy at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rory McIlroy Insights

McIlroy has finished better than par five times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

McIlroy has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 12 -9 264 3 13 6 9 $26.2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In McIlroy's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 three times. His average finish has been 20th.

McIlroy has made the cut in eight of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

McIlroy finished seventh in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,571 yards, Muirfield Village GC is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,301 yards.

Muirfield Village GC checks in at 7,571 yards, 232 yards longer than the average course McIlroy has played in the past year (7,339 yards).

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging par to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, McIlroy was better than 65% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

McIlroy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, McIlroy had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

McIlroy's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

At that most recent competition, McIlroy's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

McIlroy finished the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, McIlroy had the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards McIlroy Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect McIlroy's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.