Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk while hitting .216.
- In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Gonzalez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.8%).
- In seven of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
