The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk while hitting .216.

In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Gonzalez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Gonzalez has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.8%).

In seven of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

