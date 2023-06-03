The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in total hits (54) this season while batting .256 with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 124th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Robert has gotten a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (26.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (32.1%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.1%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 27 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

