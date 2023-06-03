After batting .217 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .214 with five doubles and nine walks.

Schoop has gotten a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 35 games this year.

Schoop has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 16 .211 AVG .184 .286 OBP .244 .316 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 20 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings