Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+110).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Panthers (+110)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 63.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (38-22).
- Vegas has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 30 games this season, and won 17 (56.7%).
- Florida is 14-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Panthers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
