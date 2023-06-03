Gavin Sheets, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .240 with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Sheets has had a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits four times (9.3%).
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Sheets has driven in a run in 12 games this year (27.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
.276 AVG .267
.333 OBP .353
.379 SLG .489
1 XBH 4
1 HR 3
7 RBI 5
6/3 K/BB 8/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 21
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Lorenzen (2-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
