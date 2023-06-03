On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.

Jimenez will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Jimenez has recorded a hit in 23 of 30 games this year (76.7%), including five multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (53.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 12 16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

