The San Diego Padres (26-31) host the Chicago Cubs (25-31) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-4) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (5-2) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (3-4, 4.61 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (5-2, 3.45 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.

Smyly has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this game.

Drew Smyly vs. Padres

He will face a Padres offense that ranks 24th in the league with 235 total runs scored while batting .220 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .380 slugging percentage (25th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 65 home runs (14th in the league).

Smyly has a 3.6 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Padres this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (3-4) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.61, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Darvish has made nine starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

